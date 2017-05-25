Former Greenville police chief plead to health care fraud, will be sentenced

Mark Reiss (Photo: Montcalm County Sheriff's Office)

STANTON, MICH. - The former director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety was in court Thursday and plead to health care fraud.

According to the Daily News, Mark Reiss, 50, of Greenville, and his ex-wife Christine Reiss, 47, of Grand Haven, were both charged with the maximum 4-year felony after the former police chief allegedly left his wife on his health insurance plane with the city of Greenville even after the couple divorce in 2014. The amount of fraud is alleged to be between $113,000 and $130,000.

Christine Reiss was found guilty of false claim, concealing information and false statement earlier this month by a jury in Kent County's 17th Circuit Court. She was found not guilty on seven additional false claim charges.

Christine Jansiewicz Reiss

Mark Reiss was scheduled to go to trial on June 6, but pleaded to no contest on Thursday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one for sentencing purposes.

►Related: Greenville police director pleads not guilty to health care fraud

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for him and there is no sentencing agreement, but he will not be sentenced until after his ex-wife completes hers, because they have two children together. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville public safety director in 2013, but resigned this past February after the allegations. The Daily News says the city has not yet filled the position.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV