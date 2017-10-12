Greenville High School closed Friday for 'possible threat'

Greenville High School (Photo: Peter Ross)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Greenville High School is closed October 13, 2017. The district made the decision to close the high school for the day after receiving information about a possible threat to the school.

According to the district's website, the information came in late, and in order to act on the side of safety, they closed the high school. That will give law enforcement the time to get additional information about the situation. The district says the safety of students and staff is their primary concern.

The full statement can be found below:

Late Thursday night, Greenville Public Schools received information of a possible threat to our high school. Due to the lateness of receiving this information and acting on the side of safety, we are cancelling school for the High School only on 10/13/17. The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern. This will give our law enforcement partners additional time to track down additional information.

