Greenville High School Closed Friday

School closings graphic. (Photo: Provided)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Greenville High School is closed October 13, 2017. The district made the decision to close the high school for the day after receiving information about a possible threat to the school.

According to the district's website, the information came in late, and in order to act on the side of safety, they closed the high school. That will give law enforcement the time to get additional information about the situation. The district says the safety of students and staff is their primary concern.

© 2017 WZZM-TV