Greenville man facing child porn charges

Craig Alan Albright

GREENVILLE, MICH. - A 55-year-old Greenville man is in the Montcalm County jail after police say they found evidence connecting him to child sexually abusive activity and material at his home.

Officers from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say the found the evidence while executing a search warrant on Craig Alan Albright's home in December.

Albright turned himself into police on January 9, 2017. He was arraigned on several charges including Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Child Sexually Abusive Material (Possession) and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

