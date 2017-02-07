Greenville police chief charged with health care fraud, heads to trial

Mark Reiss (Photo: Montcalm County Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Greenville's police chief previously accused of health care fraud will be headed to trial to be formally charged.

According to Greenville Daily News, a judge made that decision at a hearing Monday, Feb. 6.

The city's Public Safety Director, Mark Reiss, is accused of leaving his ex-wife on his insurance policy after they divorced. Reiss previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reiss has been the city's Public Safety Director since 2013. Prior to that he was a chief of police in Riverside, Ohio and was also a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years.

Reiss' ex-wife, Christine, is also being charged. They could each spend up to four years in prison if convicted.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

