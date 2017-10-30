Massive fire at abandoned factory in Greenville

Fire at the abandoned Northland Corporation on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Photo: Denise Ramirez-Tatum)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Crews are trying to figure out what started a massive fire during the overnight hours of Tuesday, Oct. 31 at an abandoned factory.

Firefighters were called to the former Northland Corporation, which was a commercial refrigerator supplier. Montcalm County dispatchers say the building was abandoned.

The Greenville Daily News reports that a large portion of the building has been destroyed.

Multiple departments are still on the scene and crews are fighting the fire from the outside. At this point, no injuries have been reported.

WZZM 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV