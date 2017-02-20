Someone buys $22.6M winning lottery ticket at Montcalm County store

Flying lottery balls (Photo: Oksana Kostyushko, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Check your ticket closely as one sold at a Montcalm County store is worth $22.6 million.

A winning Lotto 47 ticket was sold at the Greenville E-Z Mart, located on M-57 and South Clay Street, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning numbers, drawn Saturday, Feb. 18, are as follows: 12, 17, 19, 29, 36 and 39.

The lottery winner who matched all six numbers has yet to be identified.

Saturday's drawing was the second-largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever; the largest was $23.6 million, which was won March 1, 2008, by a Macomb County resident.

The winner can receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $14.3 million or opt for annuity payments of about $751,000 each year for 30 years.

