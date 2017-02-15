WZZM
GRPD Explorer post holds family night

Staff , WZZM 10:27 PM. EST February 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department Explorers got a chance to show their families what the program was all about.

Wednesday, parents and siblings were able to watch some of the training activities that the explorers get to do at Explorer Post 1871 family night.

The  program is designed to introduce teens and young adults to what happens day-to-day on the police force 
and expose them to the different scenarios cops are faced with.

To apply for the GRD's Explorer program, you must be between 14 and 20 years old. You can find more information on the program here.  

 

