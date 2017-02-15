GRPD Explorer post holds family night

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department Explorers got a chance to show their families what the program was all about.

Wednesday, parents and siblings were able to watch some of the training activities that the explorers get to do at Explorer Post 1871 family night.

The program is designed to introduce teens and young adults to what happens day-to-day on the police force

and expose them to the different scenarios cops are faced with.

To apply for the GRD's Explorer program, you must be between 14 and 20 years old. You can find more information on the program here.

