GRPD holds promotion ceremony for three officers

Sergeant Brendan Albert, Lieutenant Terry Dixon and Captain Geoffrey Collard (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department held a promotion ceremony for three members of the force on Tuesday, Aug 8.

Lieutenant Terry Dixon, who serves as the department's public information officer, was promoted from sergeant.

Captain Geoffrey Collard was promoted from lieutenant. He has served as commander of the Training unit for nearly a year.

Sergeant Brendan Albert -- who serves in the Vice unit -- was promoted from officer.

The Grand Rapids Police Department shared this post on Facebook, giving some insight on each man:

