GRPD investigating bank robbery on city's northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Investigators are on scene after a bank robbery midday on Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, they received a report of a robbery at the Macatawa Bank, located at 3177 Knapp St. NE, just after 11 a.m.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Authorities only confirmed that the suspect is male. More details will be released as we get them.

Anyone with information is should to the Grand Rapids Police Department at -616-456-3400 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

