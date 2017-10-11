GRPD: Man in wheelchair gets too close to tracks, is grazed by train

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a train.
Police say it happened Thursday at around midnight on railroad tracks near Madison Avenue and Cottage Grove Street in Grand Rapids.
Police say the man was in a wheelchair when he got too close to the tracks and was grazed by the train. He is expected to be okay.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs