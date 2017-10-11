WZZM
GRPD: Man in wheelchair gets too close to tracks, is grazed by train

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 6:27 AM. EDT October 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a train.

Police say it happened Thursday at around midnight on railroad tracks near Madison Avenue and Cottage Grove Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say the man was in a wheelchair when he got too close to the tracks and was grazed by the train. He is expected to be okay.

