GRPD: Man in wheelchair gets too close to tracks, is grazed by train

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a train.

Police say it happened Thursday at around midnight on railroad tracks near Madison Avenue and Cottage Grove Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say the man was in a wheelchair when he got too close to the tracks and was grazed by the train. He is expected to be okay.

