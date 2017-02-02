GRPM announces millage benefits now in effect

Grand Rapids Public Museum (Photo: Grand Rapids Public Museum)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 that benefits for Kent County residents, based on the voter-approved millage, have officially gone in effect.

The voter-approved millage was on the 2016 November ballot.

Kent County residents will be able to take advantage of free admission for children ages 17 and under, reduced admission for adults to $4, reduced admission for seniors to $3 and free parking with paid Museum admission and parking validation.

Kent County residents will need to a show a government-issued ID to receive these benefits.

“Thanks to the financial support of the voters of Kent County, the Museum can continue to serve as an irreplaceable community resource and a symbol of regional importance,” said GRPM President and CEO, Dale Robertson.

“As a thank you voters and to our community, we are pleased to offer these benefits, making the Museum more accessible to all.”

According the GRPM, the funds raised from the 2016 millage will be used in maintenance and facility repairs and quality care for the animals and unique artifacts at the John Ball Zoo and Public Museum. Programs and exhibits will be updated accordingly.

The Museum and the Zoo will continue their partnership. In Oct. 17, the GRPM will have a reciprocal membership benefit for the month with the Zoo, allowing GRPM members to visit the Zoo and Zoo members to visit the museum.

As part of the millage, Kent County school groups will be admitted free of charge into the John Ball Zoo. For additional information, please visit www.jbzoo.org.

For more information on house of operation, admission fees, program updates and event listings, visit www.grpm.org.

