Numerous business downtown Grand Rapids seeing heating issues

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are a number of buildings and businesses left without adequate heat Tuesday after a boiler explosion on Monday evening.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be closing early on Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to a Facebook post, the museum will close at 11:45 a.m. and stay closed the remainder of the day.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's issued a statement saying that due to lack of heat, non-emergency surgeries were canceled for the day and emergency care will be diverted to other local hospitals.

The B.O.B. will not open until 2:45 p.m.

The heating issues are because of a boiler explosion at Veolia Energy Monday evening. The windows of the building, which is on Fulton Street across from The B.O.B. and Van Andel Arena downtown, saw some damage -- the windows on the east and west sides were blown out.

Veolia Energy produces steam, which heats and cools nearly 130 buildings in the downtown area.

