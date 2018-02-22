GRPS to participate in nationwide school walk out

(Photo: Evan Koslof)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent announced Wednesday, Feb. 21, that she and the entire district will be participate in the National School Walk Out on March 14, 2018 at 10 a.m.

In response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students are taking a stand to advocate for stricter gun control and more mental health resources for troubled teens.

The Women’s March’s Youth EMPOWER group has organized a national school walk out on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. (in every time zone).

Students, teachers, administrators, parents and allies are encouraged to walk out for 17 minutes – one for every person killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

