Gun Lake Casino will be operated by tribe

Gun Lake update

Staff , WZZM 11:43 PM. EST February 07, 2018

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - Gun Lake Casino is celebrating its seventh anniversary and new independence. That's because the casino no longer has a private management company, and will be operated by the Gun Lake Tribe.

Leaders say its success will carry the tribe into the future.

"This is a big milestone for us to achieve, it's the next step in the process we've been looking for and working on for the last couple of years," said Scott Sprague, the Tribal Council Chairmam. 

The Allegan County casino continues to grow. A new addition includes a buffet and a larger entertainment area. A parking garage is currently under construction.

