GVSU President: 7 students, 3 staff could be affected by travel order

ALLENDALE, MICH. (WZZM) - We have new information about how the President's travel order could affect some students and staff at Grand Valley State University.

On Monday, we sat down with GVSU President, Thomas Haas for the first time since the executive order was announced.

Outside GVSU's international center, you'll find the word 'welcome' in different languages. Now, in no uncertain terms, GVSU President Tom Haas feels the need to echo that sentiment.

"I think there's confusion," says President Haas.

He says the confusion is over President Trump's recent travel order and how it will affect GVSU students.

"My first question was, will it impact our students?," says President Haas.

He has since identified seven students and three staff from the countries affected.

"We're going to support them," says President Haas. "We have our Padnos International Center in place to for them to come to see if there's any issues with regards to their travel back and forth home."

Students we found on campus, also expressed empathy for those potentially impacted.

"I don't think its fair because if I was in that position I would want to be able to go back home and then come back here," says Daneiva, Jimenez, a Grand Valley State University student.

"It's just unimaginable, I hate to think we would try to exclude these people that are already part of our community," says Kathyrn Atkinson, another GVSU student.

"I personally was planning to go to the local representative's office whenever I can to maybe talk my representative to being against that policy," says student, Ethan Westberg.

"What we're going to do is take care of each other," says President Haas.

Haas says it's also timely to urge students to respect each other.

"We're not going to tolerate discrimination based on religion or race," says Haas. "This university is going to continue to engage in the world we do that with our students studying abroad and those that are coming to us."

Right now, GVSU's president says they do not have any students studying abroad in the countries affected. However, he says they're looking into how students could be impacted if they were interested in traveling to those countries.

