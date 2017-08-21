GVSU President helping students move in

President Haas will help students move in this week. (Photo: Provided GVSU)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Grand Valley State University's president, Thomas J. Haas, will be helping students move in this week from Aug. 21 through 23.

Hundreds of alumni, students, faculty and staff will be joining President Haas to move in more than 6,000 students before classes start on Monday, Aug. 28.

Most of our #GVSUMovein set up is complete. See you soon #GVSU21 pic.twitter.com/hkKSAT2XN3 — GVSU Police Dept. (@GVSUPolice) August 19, 2017

President Haas and his wife Marcia Haas will also be serving ice cream to new students and their families on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

