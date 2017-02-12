GVSU student in serious condition after being struck overnight

Ottawa County Sheriff's Department cruiser. (Photo: Grand Haven Tribune)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A Grand Valley State University student is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Pierce Street near 48th Avenue, near the Allendale campus.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 22-year-old Lloyd Orr was crossing the street near Copper Beech apartments. They say Timothy O'Dea was driving and didn't see him.

Orr was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

