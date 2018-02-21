GVSU students hold vigil for Parkland victims

GVSU vigil for Parkland victims

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A local university is honoring the victims in Florida.

Wednesday night students at Grand Valley State University organized a candle light vigil. More than 100 students gathered to share a message of love and caring.

"It really hits home because I was in high school not that long ago and now I'm pursuing my education on a college campus and that could happen anywhere at anytime," says Jonathan Bowman a GVSU student.

Many at the vigil also talked about how impressed they have been with the students who survived the shooting and the conversations they are now having with lawmakers.

"It's awesome to see students get involved in the process and I think it's important for students to realize that our voice matters and we are the leaders of the next generation," says Bowman.

GVSU students also sold hot chocolate and other items at the vigil. All of those proceeds will be donated to the victims in Florida.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV