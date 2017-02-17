GVSU to begin Mackinac Ravine restoration to avoid damage to nearby buildings

Grand Valley State University Student Services building. (Photo: Grand Valley State University)

ALLENDALE, MICH. (AP) - Grand Valley State University is planning to start construction soon on the Mackinac Ravine to address erosion that could affect nearby buildings.

The Allendale campus development has accelerated erosion at the ravine streambed, resulting in less soil at the slopes providing support.

Some of the nearby buildings the movement could affect include the Student Services Building, Padnos Hall of Science and the Cook-DeWitt Center.

The $4 million Mackinac Ravine Restoration Project is set to provide lateral restraint at the streambed level. That's expected to stabilize streambed elevation and side-slope support to a level near where it was before the campus development.

Other ravine work includes stone installation, vegetation and a construction access route.

Repairs are scheduled to begin in the spring and wrap up by October.

