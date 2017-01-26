Hammond girl spreads love to officers, one hug at a time

COVINGTON, La. -- A police station may not be an ideal visitors destination for many adults, but for 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin, they're the only thing on her travel itinerary.

Her agenda for the trip is to collect one thing; Hugs, specifically from law enforcement officers.

The Hammond resident has quite a collection from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama so far in her first month, with a goal to get at least two from each state before the end of the year.

"God gave me this idea because of everything police officers do for us and they save us," she said, "My goal is to hug the cops and make them happy and bless them."

For the officers on the receiving end, it's an honor to help Rosalyn achieve her goal.

"It renews your faith in humanity. To know that our future is bright when you get young ladies like this that pour out their hearts and emotions to police officers, it's the reason we go to work every day," said Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz, "It gives us energy, it gives us life and to know that a 7-year-old girl cares about us it just warms my heart."

When asked what she hopes the officers feel when they get a hug, Rosalyn said, "Love."

But Rosalyn isn't just hoping to spread smiles throughout the country's law enforcement agencies, she's also hoping to spread her support of police to other children.

"It's fantastic and I hope more kids pick up on it as well," said Lentz, "We'll hug kids every single day of the week, we absolutely love this."

You can help Rosalyn meet her goal of bringing hugs to every state through her website and Facebook pages below:

http://www.rosalynloves.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RosalynLoves/

https://www.gofundme.com/spreading-a-message-of-love-in

