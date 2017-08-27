Hastings motorcyclist dies in crash

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

BARRY COUNTY, MICH. - Shane Doorn, 38, of Hastings died after losing control of his motorcycle and being thrown into the path of an oncoming car on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27.

Doorn was traveling down Briggs Road in Barry County, when he hit a curve that caused the motorcycle to crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Briggs Road was shut down for over three hours as the crash was being investigated by Michigan State Police and Wayland Post.

