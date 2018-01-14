Here's what's happening in West Michigan on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his work and legacy as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement every year in January. This year, the federal holiday is happening on Monday, Jan. 15.
Here are some local events happening in the area that will celebrate and remember King.
- What: April Reign was the creator of the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, and she now regularly speaks about diversity and inclusion.
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Fieldhouse on Allendale Campus
MLK Day Events at Calvin College
- What: Calvin College is hosting a number of events in honor of King.
- When: First event starts at 10 a.m.
- Where: Calvin College's campus
- See the full list of events here
- What: King's story is presented in a performance that fuses opera with blues, jazz and gospel. April Reign will be opening the event.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids
Selma playing at Celebration Cinema Woodland
- What: The movie about the fight for voting rights in Selma, Ala. will be playing for free on Jan. 15.
- When: Show times can be seen here
- Where: Celebration Cinema Woodland
Martin Luther King Jr. Soup & Service Day
- What: The Soup & Service Day event encourages people to being a non-perishable food item or a school supply that will be donated to local food banks and schools. In exchange, they will get a bowl of hot soup. The event in held to recognize Dr. King's legacy of service.
- When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: United Way Office in Muskegon, 31 E. Clay Avenue
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Corporate Breakfast (event sold out)
- What: The Urban League of Grand Rapids is hosting this breakfast, which will celebrate King's service and the spirit of diversity in Grand Rapids.
- When: 7 a.m.
- Where: DeVos Place
In addition to those events happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, GVSU is hosting another event on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
- What: Bree Newsom climbed a flagpole in South Carolina to remove a Confederate flag in 2015. Her actions prompted a national discussion about the flying of Confederate flags.
- When: 4:30 p.m, Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Where: Kirkhoff Center
If you know of an MLK Day event that is happening in West Michigan that should be added to our list, email us at news@wzzm13.com with the name of the event, what time it is happening, where it will be and some information about it. Please include a link to the event if possible.
