Here's what's happening in West Michigan on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his work and legacy as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement every year in January. This year, the federal holiday is happening on Monday, Jan. 15.

Here are some local events happening in the area that will celebrate and remember King.

April Reign Speaking at GVSU

What: April Reign was the creator of the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, and she now regularly speaks about diversity and inclusion.

April Reign was the creator of the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, and she now regularly speaks about diversity and inclusion. When: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Where: Fieldhouse on Allendale Campus

(Photo: GVSU)

MLK Day Events at Calvin College

What: Calvin College is hosting a number of events in honor of King.

Calvin College is hosting a number of events in honor of King. When : First event starts at 10 a.m.

: First event starts at 10 a.m. Where: Calvin College's campus

Calvin College's campus See the full list of events here

Calvin College sign on campus. (Photo: Provided)

I DREAM

What: King's story is presented in a performance that fuses opera with blues, jazz and gospel. April Reign will be opening the event.

King's story is presented in a performance that fuses opera with blues, jazz and gospel. April Reign will be opening the event. When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Where: Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids

The crowds near the Washington Monument at Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech. (Photo: National Archives)

Selma playing at Celebration Cinema Woodland

What: The movie about the fight for voting rights in Selma, Ala. will be playing for free on Jan. 15.

The movie about the fight for voting rights in Selma, Ala. will be playing for free on Jan. 15. When: Show times can be seen here

Show times can be seen here Where: Celebration Cinema Woodland

David Oyelowo, center, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in "Selma." (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima, Paramount Pictures)

Martin Luther King Jr. Soup & Service Day

What: The Soup & Service Day event encourages people to being a non-perishable food item or a school supply that will be donated to local food banks and schools. In exchange, they will get a bowl of hot soup. The event in held to recognize Dr. King's legacy of service.

The Soup & Service Day event encourages people to being a non-perishable food item or a school supply that will be donated to local food banks and schools. In exchange, they will get a bowl of hot soup. The event in held to recognize Dr. King's legacy of service. When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where: United Way Office in Muskegon, 31 E. Clay Avenue

Cans of Food

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Corporate Breakfast (event sold out)

What: The Urban League of Grand Rapids is hosting this breakfast, which will celebrate King's service and the spirit of diversity in Grand Rapids.

The Urban League of Grand Rapids is hosting this breakfast, which will celebrate King's service and the spirit of diversity in Grand Rapids. When: 7 a.m.

7 a.m. Where: DeVos Place

The DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM)

In addition to those events happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, GVSU is hosting another event on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Bree Newsome speaking at GVSU

What: Bree Newsom climbed a flagpole in South Carolina to remove a Confederate flag in 2015. Her actions prompted a national discussion about the flying of Confederate flags.

Bree Newsom climbed a flagpole in South Carolina to remove a Confederate flag in 2015. Her actions prompted a national discussion about the flying of Confederate flags. When: 4:30 p.m, Wednesday, Jan. 17

4:30 p.m, Wednesday, Jan. 17 Where: Kirkhoff Center

(Photo: GVSU)

If you know of an MLK Day event that is happening in West Michigan that should be added to our list, email us at news@wzzm13.com with the name of the event, what time it is happening, where it will be and some information about it. Please include a link to the event if possible.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV