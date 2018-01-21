Hesperia students rally around cancer patient

(Photo: Hesperia Community Schools)

HESPERIA, MICH. - Students from one school district in Newaygo County are rallying behind one of their own.

A viewer sent WZZM 13 a message telling us about Connor VanBuskirk's fight against cancer. Students at Hesperia Community Schools wanted to make sure he knows he's not fighting alone.

They posted a video on Facebook Wednesday, Jan. 17 of them gathering together and singing Journey's "Don't Stop Believin." They also spelled out "We <3 U" on the gym floor. The video has been seen thousands of times and shared hundreds of times.

The school district is selling green wristbands that say "Connor Strong" on them for $3. The money will go to the Connor's family. Those wrist bands are available at the Hesperia High School office.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

