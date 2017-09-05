Historic White's Bridge on path to rebuild; receives $350K grant

KEENE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - More than four years after a fire that destroyed the historic White's Bridge in Ionia County, a local group hoping to rebuild is on the path to success.
The White's Bridge Historical Society received a Michigan Enhancement Grant worth $350,000 on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The funds are set to go toward reconstructing the 146-year-old bridge.
While this is a huge step for the White's Bridge Historical Society, the group still needs to secure between $75,000 and $100,000 from MDOT for the completion of the project. A decision on that money is expected in about a month. If it's approved, the rebuilding effort will likely begin sometime in 2018.
In July 2013, authorities say someone intentionally set the wooden bridge on fire. It was a complete loss, and no one was ever arrested or charged.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs