Historic White's Bridge on path to rebuild; receives $350K grant

White's Bridge rebuild funding

Staff , WZZM 6:34 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

KEENE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - More than four years after a fire that destroyed the historic White's Bridge in Ionia County, a local group hoping to rebuild is on the path to success. 

The White's Bridge Historical Society received a Michigan Enhancement Grant worth $350,000 on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The funds are set to go toward reconstructing the 146-year-old bridge. 

While this is a huge step for the White's Bridge Historical Society, the group still needs to secure between $75,000 and $100,000 from MDOT for the completion of the project. A decision on that money is expected in about a month. If it's approved, the rebuilding effort will likely begin sometime in 2018.

In July 2013, authorities say someone intentionally set the wooden bridge on fire. It was a complete loss, and no one was ever arrested or charged.

