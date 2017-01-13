Holland battery-maker has ties to awarded vehicle at Detroit Auto Show

HOLLAND, MICH. - A growing industry in West Michigan is making its mark at the Detroit Auto Show this week.

The Chrysler Pacifica hybrid was just awarded North American Utility vehicle of the year. The battery for that hybrid vehicle is made at LG Chem in Holland.

Company executives say increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is leading to more hiring in 2017.

For car-lovers, the auto show is always electric, but more and more you could say that literally.

"If you get to the auto show, you're going to see electrification across many automobile brands," says Nick Kassanos, president of LG Chem in Holland. "It's a growth industry."

In fact, the fully-electric,Chevy Bolt, was awarded Car of the Year and the Chrysler Pacifica hybrid was named Utility Vehicle of the year.

The batteries for both vehicles are made by LG Chem. The electric-battery for the Bolt is made in Korea and the Pacifica's hybrid battery is manufactured in Holland.

"(It) accentuates the fact that we're a valued supplier, we know we have customers' needs that we need to meet or exceed from a quality perspective," says Kassanos.

LG Chem also makes the battery for the hybrid Chevy Volt in Holland. Kassanos says the popularity for that vehicle also continues to grow.

"Chevy Volt sales, to my understanding, hit some record numbers in December and it just perpetuates the growth that we're seeing here in that hybrid vehicle," says Kassanos.

"In 2016, we were fortunate to add 160 people to our workforce, we're right around 475 right now, we have plans to hire in 2017," says Kassanos.

Kassanos says they're looking for someone who wants to be part of the future of the auto industry.

"The proverbial, 'Start your engines', I say, 'It's time to start your batteries'," says Kassanos.

LG Chem is holding a job fair at Michigan Works on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then the company is holding another job fair on Thursday at their Holland location. That's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

