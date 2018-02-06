1 killed in car, semi crash in Holland Township

(Photo: Grand Haven Tribune)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person is dead after a car versus semi crash in Ottawa County.

The sheriff's department was called to Interstate-196 westbound at the entrance ramp at Adams Street just after 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Deputies say the semi moved over to the left lane of traffic so the car could merge onto the highway. While merging, the driver lost control and slid sideways in front of the semi.

Both vehicles were pushed into the median where the car rolled over once. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane of I-196 westbound will remain closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV