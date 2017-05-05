12 foot clogs unveiled at Tulip Time

12-foot tall wooden shoes unveiled in Holland Friday May 5, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - During the kickoff to this year's Tulip Time in Holland, Elzinga & Volkers unveiled a pair of twelve foot mobile wooden shoes. The shoes celebrate the company's 70th anniversary and the Holland community.

The shoes are four feet tall, four feet wide, and twelve feet long, but able to drive and turn in all directions because they are mounted on zero-turn Toro Time Cutter SS 4200s.

“These wooden clogs are nothing like you’ve ever seen before and we’re thrilled to debut our team’s handiwork during Tulip Time,” said Mike Novakoski, president and CEO of Elzinga & Volkers. “As contractors, we work with these materials every day and wanted to find a unique way to display our talents and contribute to Holland’s annual festivities.”

The shoes are painted plaster, fiber glass and bondo layers on top of white pine and a steel frame.

If you want to take your picture with the jumbo wooden shoes, they will be located at Elzinga & Volkers on 86 E 6th Street in Holland throughout Tulip Time.

