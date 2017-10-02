2 Holland women badly hurt in near head-on crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two women from Holland are in the hospital after being involved in a near head-on collision.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say around 1:06 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, Joyce Bender and Melissa George were driving in opposite directions on 120th Avenue.

Bender, 83, was heading south and was about to turn east onto James Street when she pulled out in front of George, 31.

At last check, Bender was in critical condition at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. George was in serious condition at Zeeland Hospital.

