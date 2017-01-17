71-year-old man hit by SUV near Holland McDonald's

Image of Holland Police SUV

HOLLAND, MICH. - A 71-year-old man is in critical condition since being hit by an SUV near a McDonald's restaurant.

The crash happened around 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, near the McDonald's on South Washington Avenue and I-196, according to a Holland police news release.

Police say the man was hit by a southbound SUV driven by a 55-year-old South Haven woman.

The man was taken to a Holland-area hospital but later was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police don't believe alcohol nor speed to be factors in the crash. South Washington Avenue was closed for about two hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jon Boeve with Holland police at 616-355-1737.

