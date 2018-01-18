Arrest made after alleged kidnapping

HOLLAND, MICH. - A Ludington man has been arrested after police say he held his girlfriend against her will for more than a day in her own apartment.

Jason Kapala, 29, is now facing multiple charges. The victim reported the incident to police when she went to a hospital for treatment late last week although the incident happened just before Christmas.

Police say her injuries were significant, but not-life threatening. The victim's 6-year-old son was also in the apartment at the time, but was not injured. Kapala will be back in court at the beginning of February.

