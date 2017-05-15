Arson damages Holland home in early morning fire

A home targeted by an arsonist in Holland Monday May 15, 2017.

Holland police are looking for an arsonist after a fire early Monday morning. The family inside the home on Harrison Avenue near West 19th Street were able to get out unharmed.

Holland Department of Public Safety cadets on a nearby parking enforcement detail were able to put the fire out with an extinguisher around 4:30. Fire fighters made sure the fire was completely out.

The fire was mostly kept to the front porch, but did get inside the home through a broken window.escaped safely and without injury. Fire investigators say the smoke alarms in the home were working properly. Investigators do not believe this fire is connected to two previous Arson fires that occurred last week.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has knowledge of who may have been involved starting it is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, the Holland Police Department, or the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee at 1-800-44-ARSON.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee does offer a reward for up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of an arsonist.

