Auto theft suspect arrested in Florida after local spree

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - A 20-year-old from Zeeland Township has been arrested after several cars were stolen in Holland and Zeeland.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, six cars were taken in spree along with credit cards and other electronics. Deputies also say a Glock handgun was stolen from a a car in Zeeland Twp.

All of the stolen items value exceeded $50,000.

Investigators were able to track the use of those cards back to the suspect, who has been identified as Timothy Scott O’Connor.

The suspect did flee to Florida but local police worked with police in the Tampa and St. Petersburg and they were able to locate them.

O’Connor was taken into custody and was found in possession of the stolen handgun. The suspect was also driving a stolen Jeep from Ottawa County at the time of the arrest.

