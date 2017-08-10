Bank robbed in Holland Twp., suspect still on the loose

Photo: file

HOLLAND TWP, MICH. - A suspect is being sought in Holland Township after a bank was robbed. The incident occurred just before noon Thursday, August 10 at West Michigan Community Bank on Douglass Ave.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriffs' department, the man entered the bank and demanded cash. The suspect implied he had a weapon and left with some money.

Deputies gave a brief description of the suspect saying he is a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, slender build, wearing a white t-shirt with short sleeves along with a black and blue bandana, a dark baseball cap, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes.

He left in a dark four-door sedan and drove west bound on Douglas Ave, police say.

There were no injuries to report. Anyone with information can call the Ottawa County Sheriffs' department at 616-738-4000.



