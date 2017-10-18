Car vs. cement truck crash shuts down road in Holland area

HOLLAND, MICH. - Ottawa Dispatch has confirmed that westbound W. Lakewood Blvd. in Holland was shutdown, Wednesday afternoon following a crash.
A car and cement truck crashed around 3:45 p.m. Dispatch tells us the westbound lanes of W. Lakewood Blvd. are closed between N. Aniline Ave. and Beech St.
There is no word of any injures at this time.
