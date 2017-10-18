Car vs. cement truck crash shuts down road in Holland area

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Ottawa Dispatch has confirmed that westbound W. Lakewood Blvd. in Holland was shutdown, Wednesday afternoon following a crash.

A car and cement truck crashed around 3:45 p.m. Dispatch tells us the westbound lanes of W. Lakewood Blvd. are closed between N. Aniline Ave. and Beech St.

There is no word of any injures at this time.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

© 2017 WZZM-TV