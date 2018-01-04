Chick-fil-A (finally) starts hiring for its Holland location

An original chicken sandwich and waffle fries are arranged for a photograph at a Chick-fil-A Inc. restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2014. (Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Chick-fil-A is coming to the lakeshore. And fast.

The chain restaurant has already started hiring for its new location on North Park Drive, across U.S. 131 from Nelis' Dutch Village.

The company first bought the property in May 2015. So what took them so long to open this thing? Well, according to the company's policy, they can only open so many stores per year.

In the time since Chick-fil-A acquired the old Perkins property in Holland, they've opened two locations in the Grand Rapids metro area. One is on Edgeknoll Drive off of Kalamazoo Avenue. The other is in the parking lot of the 54th Street Meijer in Wyoming.

The Holland Sentinel reports the North Park Drive location will open in February 2018.

If you'd like to work at the new Chick-fil-A, follow this link to their jobs page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV