City of Holland narrows city manager search to three candidates

HOLLAND, MICH. - The City of Holland has narrowed its search for the next city manager down to three candidates:

Victor Cardenas, Assistant City Manager, Novi

Tracey Schultz Kobylarz, Township Supervisor of Redford

Keith Van Beek, Deputy County Administrator, Ottawa County

The three candidates will be in Holland on Feb. 14 to tour the city and meet with members of the city staff. On Feb. 15, each candidate will be interviewed by the search committee, some City Council members, city staff and some members of the community.

On Feb. 15 from 5-7 p.m. there will be a public reception at City Hall in Holland. Residents are invited to hear from the three finalists and talk with them.

The search committee will make a recommendation to city council on Friday, Feb. 16 and they will take appropriate action during the next council meeting on Feb. 21.

