City of Zeeland names 6 finalists for police chief position

Zeeland Police Department and cruiser. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

ZEELAND, MICH. - The search for a new police chief in the City of Zeeland has been narrowed down to six candidates.

The search committee will conduct the first round of interviews on Feb. 16 and 23. Both days are open to the public.

The finalists are:

Scott Kipp, Chief of Public Safety, City of Albion

Kevin Cisler, Interim Police Chief of Operational Services, City of Zeeland

Steven Harper, Chief of Police, City of Wayland

Patrick Boyd, Assistant Fifth District Commander, Michigan State Police

Greg Frenger, Captain, Meridian Township Police

Timothy Jungel, Chief Deputy, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office

The interviews will be held at Zeeland City Hall at 21 South Elm Street at 1 p.m. on the 16th and at 9 a.m. on the 23rd.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV