City of Zeeland names 6 finalists for police chief position

ZEELAND, MICH. - The search for a new police chief in the City of Zeeland has been narrowed down to six candidates.
The search committee will conduct the first round of interviews on Feb. 16 and 23. Both days are open to the public.
The finalists are:
- Scott Kipp, Chief of Public Safety, City of Albion
- Kevin Cisler, Interim Police Chief of Operational Services, City of Zeeland
- Steven Harper, Chief of Police, City of Wayland
- Patrick Boyd, Assistant Fifth District Commander, Michigan State Police
- Greg Frenger, Captain, Meridian Township Police
- Timothy Jungel, Chief Deputy, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office
The interviews will be held at Zeeland City Hall at 21 South Elm Street at 1 p.m. on the 16th and at 9 a.m. on the 23rd.
