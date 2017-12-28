Company fined for deadly Holland Civic Center collapse

Holland Civic Center construction will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

HOLLAND, MICH. - State regulators are fining a Grand Rapids demolition company for violations connected to a deadly accident in Holland.

Ruben Gomez-Vazques, 38, was killed on Aug. 1, 2017 when a section of cement from the second floor of the Holland Civic Center collapsed on top of him. Another Grand Rapids worker was injured in the incident.

Inspectors from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration found several rule violations at the site and X-Treme Demolition $101,000 dollars for those violations.

