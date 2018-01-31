Competency evaluation ordered for Holland arson suspect

HOLLAND, MICH. - We'll have to wait a little longer to find out if a man accused of burning down a Holland Township business will head to trial.

Shane William Wheeler was arrested back in November for allegedly burning down the Graphix Signs & Embroidery business in Holland Township.

Wheeler is facing breaking and entering with intent, third degree arson, and a habitual offender charge as his fourth offense.

Wheeler was supposed to be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to find out if there was probable cause to send his case to Circuit Court for trial. Instead Wheeler's attorney ordered a forensic evaluation on Wednesday with regards to criminal responsibility as well as a competency evaluation.

In November the Graphix Signs and Embroidery building in Holland township was destroyed by a fire. Police believe Wheeler broke into the building with a 16-year-old and started the blaze.

The owner of Graphix was in court on Wednesday but did not want to talk on camera. Her colleague told WZZM 13 the fire racked up more than a million dollars in damages.

Police also believe Wheeler is responsible for at least 10 other break-ins in the area, including Michelle Caulkin's frame shop.

"If a hole in a door and a 100 bucks is definitely worth that that they got caught," she told WZZM 13 in November."

"We're happy nothing else happened to our artwork and customers artwork."

Wheeler's next court date hasn't been set yet. Graphix is open in a temporary location on Ottawa Avenue. They do plan to rebuild.

