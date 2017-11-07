WZZM
Crews battle fire at recycling center in Holland

April Stevens , WZZM 11:45 AM. EST November 07, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - Fire crews in Holland are working to fight a commercial fire at a recycling center in Holland Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The fire is at Recycle Now Inc, located at 302 E. 19th Street Drive. 

According to employees, fires happen often at the recycling center however nothing to this magnitude. It spread quickly and destroyed the building. 

Two people were inside the building, employees say, however both are okay. 

It is believed the fire started from a spark in the dust collector. 

There is a developing story, check back for more updates. 

