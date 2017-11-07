Crews battle fire at recycling center in Holland

Crews fighting fire at Recycle Now Inc in Holland, Mich. (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Fire crews in Holland are working to fight a commercial fire at a recycling center in Holland Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The fire is at Recycle Now Inc, located at 302 E. 19th Street Drive.

According to employees, fires happen often at the recycling center however nothing to this magnitude. It spread quickly and destroyed the building.

Two people were inside the building, employees say, however both are okay.

It is believed the fire started from a spark in the dust collector.

