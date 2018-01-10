Deadly crash closes road in Holland

The scene of a deadly crash at the corner of Waverly Road and 32nd Avenue in Holland. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Investigators in Ottawa County confirm one person has died after an accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

It happened early Wednesday, Jan. 10, near the corner of Waverly Road and 32nd Street in Holland.

Waverly Road is currently closed from 24th to 32nd as investigators look over the scene.

