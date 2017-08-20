Deputies looking for missing Holland-area woman

Moveta Kae Posma (Photo: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman missing from the Holland area.

76-year-old Moveta Kae Posma was last seen around 1 or 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. She was supposed to get on a plane at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

That flight was to leave for Alaska at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. However, Posma never showed up at the airport, nor did she show up in Chicago where a connecting flight was scheduled for 12:30 a.m. Monday, August 21.

Posma was last seen wearing an off-white, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of gray slacks with black shoes. She was driving a brown 2003 BMW 330ci with the Michigan license plate number ABR776.

If you've seen Moveta Posma, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 1-800-249-0911.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

