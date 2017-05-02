Driver's coughing fit, car crash spurred by swallowing e-cigarette liquid

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Holland-area man is expected to be OK after he crashed his car amid a coughing fit, spurred by the accidental swallowing of some of the liquid from his e-cigarette.

Brandan Lozen, 34, was traveling just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, on Butternut near Woodland drives when he accidently swallowed the liquid, report the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

The liquid caused him to cough uncontrollably, and Lozon lost control of his car. Police say the car ran off the road, hit and snapped a power pole before rolling onto its side.

Lozen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers closed Butternut Drive for a time to clean up debris and allow for the fix of the broken pole.

