An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A Holland man is in custody for operating while intoxicated and hitting a deputy's cruiser.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Park Township. Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to a call about a potential drunk driver on Bay Circle Drive. The caller said he had spoken to the man who seemed very intoxicated before he got in a truck and began driving through yards.

When Deputy Chris Armstrong arrived on scene, he tried to get the driver to stop, but the two vehicles collided head on. Neither man was injured. The 58 year old driver was arrested.

