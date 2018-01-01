Drunken driver, with 2-year-old in car, crashes into deputy's cruiser

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 37-year-old Holland woman was arrested Sunday after crashing into a deputy's cruisers, authorities say.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. Lakewood Boulevard and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

The deputy was traveling through the intersection when he was struck. The woman went through a red light and hit the cruiser just behind the driver's side door, causing some minor injuries to the deputy inside. He was taken to the hospital.

The woman and her 2-year-old child, who was in the backseat at the time of the crash, were not hurt. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment -- officers took her to jail.

According to authorities, the child was properly restrained in a car seat.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV