FEMA reviews flood risk on Michigan lakeshore

HOLLAND, MICH. - Flooding in West Michigan was the topic of conversation on the lakeshore Tuesday, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency hosted a Flood Risk Review Meeting.

After Hurricane Katrina, FEMA did a new study on most of the coasts in the U.S, including the Lake Michigan shore.

One of the biggest changes in the map, is they're now considering waves as a flood hazard, which can increase the flood zone in some areas in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

If you are in a flood zone, you will likely have to get flood insurance. but engineers on the project say that step is years away.

"It's a two or three year process in which FEMA will bring the maps to the communities and get feedback hold workshops make sure the local government officials know the product, and what are the implications of these maps and make sure there's a clear understanding of them," Jeff Tabar Director of Coastal Engineering said.

To see the flood zone map, click here. A guide to use the work map can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV