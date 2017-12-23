WZZM
Firefighters in Holland rescued a dog that fell through the ice on Lake Macatawa

Rose White , WZZM 6:58 PM. EST December 23, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland firefighters rescued a dog that broke through the ice on Lake Macatawa while out on a walk.

In a Twitter post, the Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Services said that the dog named Betsy was walking with her owners when she ended up on the ice. 

She broke through and was unable to get to shore. 

The firefighters acted quickly. Lt. Andy Stokes put on an ice rescue suit and pulled Betsy from the water. 

The post reads: "Thanks to quick action of our well-trained [sic] team all are well and probably a lot warmer!"

