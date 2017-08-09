Former Herman Miller CEO, Max De Pree dies at 92

Max De Pree, a Zeeland native and former CEO of Herman Miller, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. (Photo: Courtesy)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Max De Pree has died at the age of 92.

De Pree, a Zeeland native and former CEO of Herman Miller, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He battled cancer and kidney failure for a long time.

De Pree is survived by his wife, his two sons, his two daughters and their spouses; 23 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren -- according to his obituary.

A corporate and civic leader, Max De Pree published eloquent and moving analyses of the qualities of leadership that carried his influence far beyond the company he led and the corporate world in which that company distinguished itself. As chief executive officer of Herman Miller, Inc., he helped keep the Zeeland, Michigan-based manufacturer of office furniture in the vanguard of innovative, enlightened, and compassionate corporations. Under his direction, the company nearly tripled its sales and was frequently cited as "most admired" by Fortune magazine. To read his full obituary, click here.

Visitations will be held at Third Reformed Church of Holland on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 11, from 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A service to honor his life will follow on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Sanctuary of Christ Memorial Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to either:

Third Reformed Church-Affordable Housing Fund

Fuller Theological Seminary-Student Scholarship Fund

