Frigid temps for Holland's Winter Market first Saturday

HOLLAND, MICH. - The temperatures were brutal for the Winter Market at the Eighth Street Market Place in Holland Saturday morning.

The shoppers who stopped by were grateful for the five hardy vendors who braved the conditions.

The shopper we spoke with was glad to be outside utilizing Holland's snow melt system, which runs through the market place.

The market is in the same location as the Farmer's Market in the spring, summer and fall.

The Winter Market will be held from 9 a.m. until noon for the first and third Saturday of every month from now through April.

